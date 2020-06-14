BTS’s Jin expresses how thankful he is for his members and a good company, allowing BTS to go even further





On 14 June, BTS held “Bang Bang Con The Live”, an online concert celebrating the group’s seventh anniversary since debut. Despite having to cancel their world tour in light of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, “Bang Bang Con The Live” attracted over 750,000 viewers tuning in live worldwide.

During the concert, the members shared their sentiments on their seventh anniversary since debut. About which, Jin said, “My team celebrated our seventh anniversary yesterday, and this was originally the end of our contract. However, I am very thankful towards my members and having a good company, thanks to them, we are able to go even further together.".

In light of the current pandemic, the leader RM also said, “I believe that this period of time will go by and we will be able to meet soon.”. To which J-Hope adds, “Everyone is my hope, and we are your hope.”.

BTS started with the concert with “Dope”, where RM playfully started the song with “Welcome, it’s your first time at ‘Bang Bang Con’ right?”.





The group performed hits such as “Black Swan”, “Boy With Love” as well as fan favorites such as “Boyz With Fun”, “I Like It”, “One Day”, “Jamais Vu”, “00:00 (Zero O’ Clock)” and more.