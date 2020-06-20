Kyung Li talks about how she felt after Nine Muses' sudden disbandment

Kyung Li talked about Nine Muses' disbandment.

She was featured on the June 20th episode of 'ON & OFF'. On the show, she talked about Nine Muses and its disbandment, saying, "I was active as a Nine Muses member for 8 years. When we were disbanded, I was in a state of disbelief. We were about to release an album, but it never happened and we disbanded instead. It was so sudden and I had a hard time."

She explained, "I wanted to do something, so I had individual schedules, but I had hard times. So I stopped doing everything for months. I realized I couldn't do anything with those feelings."

