Posted 1 hour ago

Kyung Li talks about how she felt after Nine Muses' sudden disbandment

Kyung Li talked about Nine Muses' disbandment.

She was featured on the June 20th episode of 'ON & OFF'. On the show, she talked about Nine Muses and its disbandment, saying, "I was active as a Nine Muses member for 8 years. When we were disbanded, I was in a state of disbelief. We were about to release an album, but it never happened and we disbanded instead. It was so sudden and I had a hard time."

She explained, "I wanted to do something, so I had individual schedules, but I had hard times. So I stopped doing everything for months. I realized I couldn't do anything with those feelings."

