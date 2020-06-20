8

6

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Arin, Jennie, and Irene top individual girl group member brand value rankings for June

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's Arin has topped the brand-value chart for girl group members in June.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Arin was at the top of the June data, followed by BLACKPINK's Jennie and Red Velvet's Irene. 77,914,872 pieces of data were examined from May 19th to June 20th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Joy (Red Velvet), Mina (TWICE), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), YooA (Oh My Girl), Momo (TWICE), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Nayeon (TWICE), Dahyun (TWICE), Kim Min Ju (IZ*ONE), Sana (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Jihyo (TWICE), Jiho (Oh My Girl), Jeongyeon (TWICE), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), Na-Eun (A Pink), Binnie (Oh My Girl), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Jo Yu Ri (IZ*ONE), SinB (GFriend), Mimi (Oh My Girl), Sowon (GFriend), and Chaeyoung (TWICE).

Congratulations to everyone!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jennie
  3. Oh My Girl
  4. Arin
  5. Red Velvet
  6. Irene
6 3,686 Share 57% Upvoted

2

K_aus773 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congratulations Arin! OMG getting the recognition they deserve!

Share

1

makkuro77 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

1. Oh My Girl Arin

2. BLACKPINK Jennie

3. Red Velvet Irene

4. IZ*ONE Jang Won Young

5. Red Velvet Joy

6. TWICE Mina

7. BLACKPINK Jisoo

8. Oh My Girl Hyojung

9. Oh My Girl YooA

10.TWICE Momo

11.Girls Generation Taeyeon

12.BLACKPINK Lisa

13.Red Velvet Seulgi

14.TWICE Nayeon

15.TWICE Dahyun

16.IZ*ONE Kim Min Ju

17.TWICE Sana

18.Girls Generation YoonA

19.TWICE Jihyo

20.Oh My Girl Jiho

21.TWICE Jeongyeon

22.Oh My Girl Seunghee

23.Apink Son Naeun

24.Oh My Girl Binnie

25.MAMAMOO Hwasa

26.IZ*ONE Jo Yu Ri

27.GFRIEND SinB

28.Oh My Girl Mimi

29.GFRIEND Sowon

30.TWICE Chaeyoung

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO
Best Selling Korean Digital Albums in China
10 hours ago   32   3,843

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND