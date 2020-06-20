Arin, Jennie, and Irene top individual girl group member brand value rankings for June

Oh My Girl's Arin has topped the brand-value chart for girl group members in June.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Arin was at the top of the June data, followed by BLACKPINK's Jennie and Red Velvet's Irene. 77,914,872 pieces of data were examined from May 19th to June 20th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Joy (Red Velvet), Mina (TWICE), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), YooA (Oh My Girl), Momo (TWICE), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Nayeon (TWICE), Dahyun (TWICE), Kim Min Ju (IZ*ONE), Sana (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Jihyo (TWICE), Jiho (Oh My Girl), Jeongyeon (TWICE), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), Na-Eun (A Pink), Binnie (Oh My Girl), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Jo Yu Ri (IZ*ONE), SinB (GFriend), Mimi (Oh My Girl), Sowon (GFriend), and Chaeyoung (TWICE).

Congratulations to everyone!