Jeon Mi Do, IU ft. Suga, and TWICE top Instiz chart for the first week of June 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the first week of June (June 1 - June 7) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 22,578 Points



2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 18,626 Points



3. TWICE - "MORE & MORE" - 16,703 Points



4. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 15,396 Points



5. Mido and Falasol - "Me To You, You To Me" - 13,087 Points



6. Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG" - 11,924 Points



7. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 9,389 Points



8. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_Leo" - 8,194 Points



9. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 8,092 Points



10. Kyuhyun - "Confession Is Not Flashy" - 7,667 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

