GFriend drops moody individual and group teaser images for '回: ﻿Song of the Sirens﻿'

GFriend has dropped a new set of teaser images for their comeback.

On June 30 at midnight KST, Source Music stunned fans as GFriend members looked mysterious, enticing, and ghostly in these new teaser photos. Shot inside what appears to be an abandoned room, the photos go hand in hand with the nostalgic concept previewed in the last teaser video. 

With this teaser set titled 'Broken Room', fans are wondering what the next batch of images will looks like!

Stay tuned for more teasers to come. GFriend's '回: Song of the Sirens' will drop on July 13 KST.

 

thealigirl84,513 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

i feel like horror/eerie is very trendy in K-pop right now. i'm enjoying it

