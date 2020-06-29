17

Red Velvet reveals Seulgi's teaser images for 'Monster' unit debut with Irene

Red Velvet revealed the individual set of teasers for Seulgi.

In these teaser photos, Seulgi fills the room with her charisma, just as her unit partner Irene did the same inside a pink space yesterday. On June 30 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment dropped a short conceptual clip and images of Seulgi inside a yellow room ahead of her unit debut with 'Monster'. 

Check out the clip above and the rest of the images below! Irene and Seulgi's unit debut mini album will be released on July 6.

 

