CIX's Yonghee is giving off his most intense stare in his individual teaser image for the group's third album 'Hello Stranger Chapter 3'.

Yonghee's strong features take the center stage as he rocks a leopard print shirt and smokey makeup. Fans are excited to see this rookie idol grow and develop more as an artist and performer. CIX's previous releases have shown that they're a group to look out for, so stay tuned for their comeback on June 30!