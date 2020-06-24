11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

D-1 until BLACKPINK make their anticipated 'How You Like That' comeback!

One more day until BLACKPINK return with their anticipated pre-release single, "How You Like That"!

The girls' upcoming pre-release single "How You Like That" is a powerful hip-hop dance genre, with a mixture of unique, charismatic instrumentals, dramatic beat drops, plus the BLACKPINK members' captivating voices. 

Check out the group's D-1 teaser poster below while you wait for the full single and MV release, on June 26 at 6 PM KST! Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be performing "How You Like That" live for the first time ever on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', also on June 26.

Oh, we ready ready.

6pm KST Friday is, I think, 2am Pacific time Friday morning.

