D-1 until BLACKPINK make their anticipated 'How You Like That' comeback!

One more day until BLACKPINK return with their anticipated pre-release single, "How You Like That"!

The girls' upcoming pre-release single "How You Like That" is a powerful hip-hop dance genre, with a mixture of unique, charismatic instrumentals, dramatic beat drops, plus the BLACKPINK members' captivating voices.

Check out the group's D-1 teaser poster below while you wait for the full single and MV release, on June 26 at 6 PM KST! Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be performing "How You Like That" live for the first time ever on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', also on June 26.

