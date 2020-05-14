15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yubin is quirky and playful in next concept images for her comeback single album

Yubin is getting more quirky and more playful with each new teaser photo, for her upcoming comeback digital single album!


The ongoing series of colorful, artsy teaser images hint at a bold transformation for Yubin's first solo comeback in approximately 7 months. The idol has yet to announce the name of her single album or title track, so you'll just have to stay tuned a little longer for more colorful details. 

Yubin's full solo comeback with her new digital single album is set for this May 21 at 6 PM KST. 

kpopkcgh24 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

lovely queen

Ginner960 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Why the downvotes? I know, from kpop noobs who are disrespecting a legendary woman whos best selling kpop group literally inspired your faves. Stay salty

