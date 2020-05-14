Yubin is quirky and playful in next concept images for her comeback single album

Yubin is getting more quirky and more playful with each new teaser photo, for her upcoming comeback digital single album!





The ongoing series of colorful, artsy teaser images hint at a bold transformation for Yubin's first solo comeback in approximately 7 months. The idol has yet to announce the name of her single album or title track, so you'll just have to stay tuned a little longer for more colorful details.

Yubin's full solo comeback with her new digital single album is set for this May 21 at 6 PM KST.