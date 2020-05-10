11

Posted by jennywill

Wedding Boyz (Doojoon, Lee Joon, Yonghwa, & Kwanghee) to release 'Would You Marry Me?'

It looks like Wedding Boyz are coming back after all! Well... kind of.

Previously born during a special episode of MBC's 'Infinity Challenge' back in 2016, Wedding Boyz consist of members Highlight's Doojoon, MBLAQ's Lee Joon, CNBLUE's Yonghwa, and ZE:A's Kwanghee. The four idols are also well-known for being a very close group of friends.

Yonghwa has dropped a title poster revealing that the 4 will be collaborating (fittingly) on a song called "Would You Marry Me?". The song is the first part in Yonghwa's 'Reply Project', and will be released on May 19th at 6PM KST.

Are you excited?

brideofchani66
15 minutes ago

As a bride, I approve!

