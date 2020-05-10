Wedding Boyz (Doojoon, Lee Joon, Yonghwa, & Kwanghee) to release 'Would You Marry Me?'

It looks like Wedding Boyz are coming back after all! Well... kind of.
Previously born during a special episode of MBC's 'Infinity Challenge' back in 2016, Wedding Boyz consist of members Highlight's Doojoon, MBLAQ's Lee Joon, CNBLUE's Yonghwa, and ZE:A's Kwanghee. The four idols are also well-known for being a very close group of friends.
Yonghwa has dropped a title poster revealing that the 4 will be collaborating (fittingly) on a song called "Would You Marry Me?". The song is the first part in Yonghwa's 'Reply Project', and will be released on May 19th at 6PM KST.
Are you excited?
