Power couple HyunA and Dawn show off their fashion sense in matching couple outfits

K-pop power couple Dawn and HyunA showed off their style while wearing matching couple outfits.



The two were spotted on HyunA's Instagram page wearing a cute but classy couple look. HyunA rocked a white mini-dress while Dawn sported some fabulous cowboy boots. The celebrity couple has been gaining a lot of attention for their cute relationship, and it seems like their love is stronger than ever!

Dawn and HyunA's relationship was revealed to the public in 2018 and are currently signed to Psy's label P Nation.