Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's Jimin named male celebrity 'most likely to smell like flowers even after 3 days without showering'

Jimin just found himself voted #1 for quite an unusual survey!

On May 9 KST, the BTS member was voted "the male celebrity that seems like they would smell like flowers even after three days without showering."

The survey was held from May 3 through May 9 on 'Exciting DC,' a fan site run by Korean community portal site DC Inside and entertainment-related trending research company Mycelebs. Out of the 9,122 Korean fans who participated in the survey, 4,288 (47%) voted for Jimin.

Meanwhile, second place went to actor Park Bo Gum with 3,042 votes (33%), and third place went to actor Kim Soo Hyun with 1,183 votes (13%). Other nominated celebrities included fourth place's Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO and fifth place's Minhyun of NU'EST.

Meanwhile, Jimin and the rest of BTS are currently gearing up to release their fourth Japanese full-length album on July 15, entitled 'Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey.'



Kirsty_Louise11,758 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Why in the hell was this a survey in the first place?! LOL

cursedbebe-2,131 pts 35 seconds ago 0
35 seconds ago

i bet eun woo and minhyun smell like heaven

would love to be hugged by them both preferably at the same time

