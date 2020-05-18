8

BTOB's Eunkwang reveals video spoiler for upcoming pre-release single 'Dear My Dear'

BTOB's Eunkwang is gearing up for a comeback with his pre-release single "Dear My Dear"

With three days left till the release, the talented idol released a behind the scenes studio spoiler video for the song on Twitter. The caption reads: "Eunkwang Cam #3: 'Dear My Dear' spoiler video (studio ver.) D-3! You are about to hear a song that is filled with our melody, sincerity, and story. Please stay tuned for Eunkwang's sincere song 'Dear My Dear.'"


Eunkwang treats fans with a live performance of the beautiful ballad song! Are you excited to hear his new release? 

