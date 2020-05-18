BTOB's Eunkwang reveals video spoiler for upcoming pre-release single 'Dear My Dear'

BTOB's Eunkwang is gearing up for a comeback with his pre-release single "Dear My Dear".

With three days left till the release, the talented idol released a behind the scenes studio spoiler video for the song on Twitter. The caption reads: "Eunkwang Cam #3: 'Dear My Dear' spoiler video (studio ver.) D-3! You are about to hear a song that is filled with our melody, sincerity, and story. Please stay tuned for Eunkwang's sincere song 'Dear My Dear.'"





[📹] 은광 CAM #3 : '서랍' 스포 영상

(작업실 ver.)



D-3❗️이제 우리 멜로디에게 진심을 다해 얘기하는 노래를 곧 들을 수 있어요💙🙏💫

은광이의 진심이 담긴 곡 '서랍' 기대해주세요🌠#서은광 #SEO_EUNKWANG#서랍 #Dear_My_Dear pic.twitter.com/dytJuerfVM — BTOB·비투비 (@OFFICIALBTOB) May 18, 2020

Eunkwang treats fans with a live performance of the beautiful ballad song! Are you excited to hear his new release?