NCT Dream to feature as guests on 'Weekly Idol'

NCT Dream are set to feature as guests on 'Weekly Idol'.

On May 7, reports revealed the NCT subunit would be filming for 'Weekly Idol' on the 11th. NCT Dream recently made a comeback with their mini album 'Reload', and they'll be performing their new track "Ridin" and more on the show.

NCT Dream's episode of 'Weekly Idol' is expected to air later this month.

Have you seen NCT Dream's MV for "Ridin" yet?

Tulips_12737 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Yes. Have been waiting for this.

malaika-909115 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

it's "ridin' " not "riding"

