Mnet's hip hop reality 'Good Girl' reveals exciting preview of 1st episode

Mnet's new hip hop reality show 'Good Girl' has revealed a preview of the upcoming first episode!



Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, Ailee, Cheetah, Jamie (Park Ji Min), CLC's Yeeun, KARD's Jiwoo, SLEEQ, Yunhway, Queen Wasabi, and Lee Young Ji are competing on the show to win the final prize by performing in teams. In the preview above, the artists express their confidence and determination to win, and they also meet their fellow competitors for the first time.



Tension grows between the 'Good Girl' competitors despite having to play on teams, and their bold performances shock the audience, which includes Weki Meki members, DIA members, and Yubin.



'Good Girl' premieres on May 14 at 9:30PM KST. What do you think of the preview?



