Microdot uploads a statement after his parents are imprisoned for fraud

Rapper Microdot has uploaded a statement following reports that his parents were sentenced to prison for fraud. His parents were found guilty of borrowing over 400 million Won ($326,891.08 USD) from 14 victims with no intention to repay the loans and fleeing to New Zealand approximately 20 years ago.

He posted a message which reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Microdot (Shin Jae Ho).

When the news came out regarding my parents in November of 2018, I wasn't able to grasp the situation completely and apologize to the victims I hurt with my careless remarks. I am embarrassed about my thoughtless self and am deeply reflecting. I can't turn back time with my words, and the wrongs of my parents who raised us are also our faults, and I must reflect along with my parents. I cannot dare to say I know the pain of the victims and their families during that long time. During the last year, I was able to figure out the truth, and even though I am lacking, I tried my best to right the wrongs my parents made. As of the final trial on April 24th, 2020, I was able to reach settlements with nine of the victims, and could not reach settlements with four victims, leading to my parents receiving prison sentences.

I would like to apologize once again to those who were victims due to my parents and received hurt due to our lack. We will try not to make the same mistake as we look back at our insufficient actions.

Microdot (Shin Jae Ho)."





Microdot's father Shin and mother Kim were indicted for fraud and sentenced to 3 and 1 years in jail respectively.

