Microdot uploads a statement after his parents are imprisoned for fraud

Rapper Microdot has uploaded a statement following reports that his parents were sentenced to prison for fraud. His parents were found guilty of borrowing over 400 million Won ($326,891.08 USD) from 14 victims with no intention to repay the loans and fleeing to New Zealand approximately 20 years ago.

안녕하세요. 마이크로닷 (신재호) 입니다. 2018년 11월 저희 부모님에 대한 뉴스기사가 보도 되었을 때 상황을 정확하게 파악하지 못하고 경솔하게 말을 내뱉어 피해자분들에게 상처를 드린 점 죄송합니다. 그 때의 경솔했던 제 자신이 부끄럽고 지금도 깊이 반성하고 있습니다. 어떤 말로도 시간을 되돌릴 수 없지만 저를 낳아주신 부모님의 잘못은 저의 잘못이기도 하며 부모님의 반성 또한 자식인 제가 가져야 할 반성이기도 합니다. 피해자분들과 그 가족분들이 긴 시간 느끼셨을 고통을 제가 감히 다 알 수는 없을 것입니다. 그렇기에 저는 지난 일 년 반 동안 정확한 사실관계를 파악하고 부모님의 잘못을 바로 잡기 위해 많이 모자라지만 모든 노력을 다했습니다. 최종 판결이 내려진 2020년 4월 24일까지 부모님의 아들로서 아홉 분의 피해자분들과 합의를 하였으나 다른 네 분과는 합의점을 찾지 못하였고 부모님께서는 실형을 선고 받았습니다. 저희 부모님으로 인해 피해를 입으신 분들과 저의 부족함으로 인해 상처받으신 분들께 다시 한 번 죄송하다는 말씀을 드리고 싶습니다. 미흡했던 저의 행동들을 되돌아보며 앞으로 같은 실수를 반복하지 않도록 항상 주의하겠습니다. 마이크로닷 (신재호) 올림

He posted a message which reads as follows: 

"Hello. This is Microdot (Shin Jae Ho).

When the news came out regarding my parents in November of 2018, I wasn't able to grasp the situation completely and apologize to the victims I hurt with my careless remarks. I am embarrassed about my thoughtless self and am deeply reflecting. I can't turn back time with my words, and the wrongs of my parents who raised us are also our faults, and I must reflect along with my parents. I cannot dare to say I know the pain of the victims and their families during that long time. During the last year, I was able to figure out the truth, and even though I am lacking, I tried my best to right the wrongs my parents made. As of the final trial on April 24th, 2020, I was able to reach settlements with nine of the victims, and could not reach settlements with four victims, leading to my parents receiving prison sentences. 

I would like to apologize once again to those who were victims due to my parents and received hurt due to our lack. We will try not to make the same mistake as we look back at our insufficient actions.

Microdot (Shin Jae Ho)."


Microdot's father Shin and mother Kim were indicted for fraud and sentenced to 3 and 1 years in jail respectively.

Man I feel for him. No one can control the actions of another nor should they have to be deemed guilty for something they didn't do. I applaud them for at least trying to get a settlement.

