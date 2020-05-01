59

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans are loving Jimin's 90s style 1st generation idol hair in new V-Live

AKP STAFF

BTS's Jimin was seen sporting 90s style 1st generation idol hair in a recent V Live.

During the live broadcast, Jimin and his fellow BTS members entertained fans by making the popular Dalgona coffee and playing a dance game. A rising community post was quick to point out Jimin's long hairstyle in the broadcast and netizens were quick to compliment the idol, stating: 

"The shaggy hair is very cute."

"So cute like a puppy."

"Jimin's still cute in that hairstyle."

"Cute Jimin haha."

"That hairstyle suits him well as well."

"This hair probably wouldn't work on other idols."

"It would be even cuter if you tied your hair up on both sides."

What do you think? Check out all the gifs below. 

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Jimin is cutest. 💛

He looks so cute🥺

