MAMAMOO's Solar's sister gains attention for her good looks

Solar isn't the only person with good genes in the family!



On May 30th episode of tvN's 'On & Off', MAMAMOO's Solar made a guest appearance with her sister Kim Yong Hee. In this episode, Solar's sister helped Solar take polaroid photos for her fans subscribed to her YouTube Channel. It was revealed her sister is 3 years older than the popular idol and works at a trading company as a fashion designer. The sisters shared down to earth sisterhood with the viewers.

After the broadcast, netizens have been complimenting on Kim Yong Hee's looks, saying she could be an actress. Further, the article about Solar's episode landed on the trending news.

