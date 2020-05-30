7

8

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Solar's sister gains attention for her good looks

AKP STAFF

Solar isn't the only person with good genes in the family!

On May 30th episode of tvN's 'On & Off', MAMAMOO's Solar made a guest appearance with her sister Kim Yong Hee. In this episode, Solar's sister helped Solar take polaroid photos for her fans subscribed to her YouTube Channel. It was revealed her sister is 3 years older than the popular idol and works at a trading company as a fashion designer. The sisters shared down to earth sisterhood with the viewers.    

After the broadcast, netizens have been complimenting on Kim Yong Hee's looks, saying she could be an actress. Further, the article about Solar's episode landed on the trending news. 

What do you think?

 

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Solar
1 1,745 Share 47% Upvoted

0

bartkun8,302 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Yeah unnie from Solarsido finally appeared once again in front of cam!


Share
Lee Hyori, Rain
Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated?
9 hours ago   29   23,984
Lee Hyori, Rain
Rain wants to sign Lee Hyori to his label
6 hours ago   5   10,545
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLACKPINK reportedly coming back on June 12th
11 hours ago   17   35,899

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND