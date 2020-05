NCT 127's sibling group WayV, based in China, is gearing up for their comeback with 1st full album 'Awaken The World'!

Set to contain a total of 10 brand new tracks total, WayV's 'Awaken The World' will be out this coming June 9, worldwide. The group revealed teasers and announced the promotion will start on June 1st at midnight CST.

Check out the comeback teasers for WayV's 'Awaken The World' below. Are you excited?