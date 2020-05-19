Lim Na Young to make her acting debut as a high school character in tvN's 'Flower of Evil'

Former PRISTIN/IOI member Lim Na Young is making her acting debut soon, in tvN's new Wed-Thurs drama 'Flower of Evil'!

Starring lead actors Lee Jun Ki, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, and more, tvN's 'Flower of Evil' tells the suspenseful story of a psychopath whose happily married life is a complete act. His wife, a police force detective, begins to have suspicions about her husband, connecting him to a series of murder cases.

In 'Flower of Evil', Lim Na Young will take on the high schooler version of the character Do Hae Soo, played by Jang Hee Jin. This will mark Lim Na Young's first step as she transitions into the career of an actress.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Flower of Evil' is set to premiere some time in July of this year.

