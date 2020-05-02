2AM's Seulong & Lovelyz's Kei to collaborate for new single

2AM's Seulong will be partnering up with Lovelyz's Kei this time around for a new collaboration single!

The 2AM member/actor is well-known for his great chemistry with female vocalists, including in his hit song "Nitpicking" with IU, "Always In My Heart" with Red Velvet's Joy, "You" with EXID's Hani, and more.



This will also mark Seulong's first solo music release in approximately 3 years. Seulong and Kei are said to have completed their MV filming for the upcoming single, and more details including the single's full release date, etc will be out soon.