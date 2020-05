It's been revealed that Kim Min Kyo had already been busy helping the grandmother's treatment.

The actor told Hankook Ilbo, "The elderly woman that lives next door is currently getting treatment. We had a good relationship. I'm currently with her as she is getting treated." It's turned out that the dogs were in his yard, but were startled when a water deer suddenly appeared, jumped the fence, and hurt the woman.

He will be releasing an official statement soon.