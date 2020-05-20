Idols who made pajamas high fashion

When you think of pajamas, you don’t think of pajamas as glamorous outfits. These idols, however, prove that pajamas can be just as stylish as any other high fashion look. Check out some of K-Pop’s best pajama fashion.

Stray Kids

The Stray Kids members were nothing less than adorable in their pajamas.

MAMAMOO’s Solar

MAMAMOO’s Solar absolutely rocked her pajamas in her pajama collection video.

BIG BANG’s Taeyang

In this episode of ‘I Live Alone,’ Taeyang showed that he doesn’t need fancy clothes to look good.

Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel stole fans’ hearts with his cute, yet chic pajama outfit on ‘It’s Dangerous Beyond the Blankets.’

NCT Dream

The NCT Dream members got comfy in this laid-back episode of ‘Stay Under the Blanket.’

BLACKPINK

The Blackpink members rocked their pajamas like queens on this episode of ‘Blackpink House.’

GOT7

GOT7 took their dance practice video to the next level by wearing pajamas.

TWICE

In their music video for “Knock Knock,” TWICE turned pajamas into everyday outfits.

BTS’ V

BTS’ V made his pajamas look nothing like pajamas — in fact, some fans even think he could wear his pajama outfit outside!