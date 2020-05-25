Han So Hwee confidently addresses her past smoking and tattoo controversy

Han So Hwee has confidently addressed her thoughts on the recently controversy.

On May 25, the actress from 'The World of the Married' sat down with 'Sports TV News' and answered a question asking her to comment on her controversy regarding the photos of her tattoos and smoking in the past.

To this matter, Han So Hwee expressed that "nothing is bothering" her and laughed it off.

"That image of me back then was me, and I am still me. My world view isn't that different now, compared to myself then. When you start working, doesn't every experience some kind of restrictions from their daily live? Now that I think about it, those moments completed who I am today."

The actress continued, "It's even funny to call it 'my past.' Those photos were from merely three or four years ago. I'm fine. I think some of my fans who are women even loved those sides of me. I am very grateful."

Meanwhile, Han So Hwee expressed her sorrow at the end of the JTBC drama and thanked all the directors and staff members for their hard work.