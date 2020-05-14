(G)I-DLE to release English version of 'LATATA' worldwide in preparation for their global promotions

(G)I-DLE will be kicking off their global promotions this May 15 at 12 AM EST, with the worldwide release of their debut title track "LATATA" in English!

(G)I-DLE's full English version of "LATATA" will bring together charming English lyrics with the familiar melody of "LATATA", originally released back in 2018. Meanwhile back in April, (G)I-DLE announced a global partnership with American label Republic Records, hinting at more promotions focussed in North America.

Be ready for the English version of (G)I-DLE's "LATATA"!