0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE to release English version of 'LATATA' worldwide in preparation for their global promotions

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE will be kicking off their global promotions this May 15 at 12 AM EST, with the worldwide release of their debut title track "LATATA" in English!

(G)I-DLE's full English version of "LATATA" will bring together charming English lyrics with the familiar melody of "LATATA", originally released back in 2018. Meanwhile back in April, (G)I-DLE announced a global partnership with American label Republic Records, hinting at more promotions focussed in North America. 

Be ready for the English version of (G)I-DLE's "LATATA"!

  1. (G)I-DLE
1 277 Share Be the first to vote

0

helloracypeach26 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

They did the right choice... latata is just that tune thst will hook you to oblivion... dont forget minnies dragging verses and yuqis extra deep tone plus of course shuhuas catchy

Share
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
6 hours ago   18   9,066
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
6 hours ago   18   9,066

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND