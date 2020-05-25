E'LAST (formerly EBOYZ) reveals debut image teaser for first member Won Hyuk

E'LAST has revealed their first individual member teaser!

On May 25 KST, E Entertainment reintroduced E'LAST member Won Hyuk to the public through a new teaser image. In the blue-saturated image, the debuting idol looks seemingly submerged in a underwater fantasy, the flowers and bubbles that surround him enhancing his pure and handsome visuals.

Won Hyuk first became known to fans through Mnet's 2019 survival program 'Produce X 101,' where he was known for his vocal abilities and his resemblance to EXID's Solji. He finished the program in 33rd place.

Meanwhile, E'LAST is an upcoming eight-member boy group that was formerly known as the pre-debut unit EBOYZ. They will be make their official debut on June 9.

Check out Won Hyuk's teaser below!