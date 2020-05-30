29

27

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Coca Cola Korea gains attention for its witty response to a fan's tweet about BTS x Lotte Chilsung ad

AKP STAFF

Coca Cola Korea gained attention for its witty response to a fan's tweet about BTS x Lotte Chilsung commercial. 

On May 29, Lotte Chilsung revealed the adorable commercial for its carbonated soft drink featuring the popular idol group BTS. A BTS fan tweeted "Chilsung Cider commercial is so freaking cute. I'm no longer a crazy fan of Coca Cola. I'm stanning Cider from now on."  The official Twitter account of Coca Cola Korea replied, ",,,,,Please don't forget this past summer's memories,,,,,,,(sob"  

This playful banter soon gained attention on a popular online community forum. Netizens reacted: "Sorry coke, but Chilsung is too damn cute." "Omg lol Coca Cola don't cry" "How did it find the tweet in the first place lmao"  

Check out the commercials below. What do you think?

  1. BTS
5 8,469 Share 52% Upvoted

5

Slay_Queen115 pts 2 hours ago 2
2 hours ago

Haha.This reminds me of when the fast foods had a whole war on twitter and bribed Armies by giving them discounts using the code BTS_PAVED_THE_WAY

Share

2 more replies

1

Astres_Dare1,929 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

First of all, those commericials are so funny. Like I watched them sevral times to figure out what they are doing XD
Secondly, Coca-cola response got me XD It is actually so funny :D

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hyori, Rain
Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated?
9 hours ago   29   23,984
Lee Hyori, Rain
Rain wants to sign Lee Hyori to his label
6 hours ago   5   10,545
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLACKPINK reportedly coming back on June 12th
11 hours ago   17   35,899

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND