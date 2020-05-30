Coca Cola Korea gains attention for its witty response to a fan's tweet about BTS x Lotte Chilsung ad

Coca Cola Korea gained attention for its witty response to a fan's tweet about BTS x Lotte Chilsung commercial.

On May 29, Lotte Chilsung revealed the adorable commercial for its carbonated soft drink featuring the popular idol group BTS. A BTS fan tweeted "Chilsung Cider commercial is so freaking cute. I'm no longer a crazy fan of Coca Cola. I'm stanning Cider from now on." The official Twitter account of Coca Cola Korea replied, ",,,,,Please don't forget this past summer's memories,,,,,,,(sob"

This playful banter soon gained attention on a popular online community forum. Netizens reacted: "Sorry coke, but Chilsung is too damn cute." "Omg lol Coca Cola don't cry" "How did it find the tweet in the first place lmao"

Check out the commercials below. What do you think?