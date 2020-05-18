TWICE reveal sunlit individual teaser image of Dahyun ahead of 'More & More' comeback

TWICE's Dahyun has transformed into a gorgeous purple geranium in the garden, in her individual 'More & More' comeback teaser image!

As previously revealed, TWICE will be returning with their 9th mini album 'More & More' and a title track of the same name, which JYP Entertainment's J.Y. Park participating in composing and writing.

In addition, TWICE's 9th mini album contains a total of 7 all-new tracks, including "More & More", "Oxygen", "Firework", "Make Me Go", "Shadow", "Don't Call Me Again", and "Sweet Summer Day".



TWICE's full comeback is set for this June 1 at 6 PM KST!

