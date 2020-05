f(x)'s Victoria has released her first ever full solo album, also called 'Victoria'!

The title track from her 1st full album, "Up To Me", is a funky and upbeat, retro pop number reminiscent of Victoria's roots as a member of f(x)! In the MV, the singer shows off her carefree style as well as some groovy dance moves.

Make sure to also check out all 10 songs from Victoria's 1st full album, out now!