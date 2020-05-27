[Album & MV Review] TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) – 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY'

TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) – THE DREAM CHAPTER: ETERNITY

Track List:





1. Drama

2. Can’t You See Me *Title

3. Fairy of Shampoo

4. Maze in the Mirror

5. PUMA

6. Eternally

TXT are back with their new album, 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.' The EP has six tracks, including the title track "Can't You See Me." It's their second mini-album and a follow-up to the full album 'The Dream Chapter.'

They don't give the piano much time to fool you on "Drama." It quickly launches into a club-banger. Which is just fine by me. I'm in the mood for energetic dance tunes and this definitely counts. "Can’t You See Me" is the title track. This is another pretty competently done pop tune. It's sort of a club-banger but it's a little softer than that. I like the flute as a backing instrument, and the back and forth repetition near the end.

If you hadn't guessed, "Fairy of Shampoo" is a softer tune. On this one, whispery vocals and falsetto are the norm. What's interesting about the tune is the horns that come in after the chorus. I'll take it though because the alternative is usually to bury it in electronica. So this is refreshing. "Maze in the Mirror" is another softer offering. It's pleasant-sounding enough, with an acoustic guitar and the high tenor vocals. There are no surprises on this one, but there doesn't have to be in order for it to be a solid tune.

As you might expect, "PUMA" is a high-energy dance track. It's drenched in lower register synths, and is staccato and auto-tuned. That does not make it a bad song. Because TXT is known for smoother songs, they bring that trademark smoothness to this one as well. Because you need a ballad, "Eternally" is that song -- sort of. And actually it's not as boring as some ballads. There's an ethereal, dreamlike quality to the song, partially because of the whispery vocals but also because of the synth backing. At 1:20 or so, we get a galloping beat and rapping. I was not expecting that at all. It becomes a completely different tune.

I really like the songs that set this album apart. They're experimental in nature. Yes, TXT has a definite distinctive sound. But that doesn't mean they have to stick to it, or can't play around with the formula. In fact, I think the songs are better when they go a bit against the grain. And they've done that here. Kudos to TXT. Looking forward to their next comeback.

MV REVIEW

The boys are getting together to hang out, but things don't go exactly as you'd expect.

They do normal things at first. Snacking, taking selfies, chewing gum and blowing bubbles with it, watching TV, etc. But then the scene shifts outside.

They dance outside the house. It appears that they're a separate group from the boys inside the house. You can see the silhouettes of activity inside the dwelling. That was kind of a meta moment that had me scratching my head.

The hijinks inside continue. Dancing on the bed, pushing a smoothie cup off the table, food fights, and a strange surreal sequence where they're squishing tomatoes with their feet, the same way someone might squish grapes to make wine.

When it all goes south, the visitors get ejected from the house. As for the dancers outside, they continue to show off their moves against a burning house. I'm guessing the guests didn't want to leave?

This is quite an interesting video. As I said, unexpected developments make this MV better than it has a right to be. But it's all part of the fun elements that make this video a satisfying watch.

Score





MV Relevance...........9

MV Production..........8

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.3

Album Production.....9

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.3

OVERALL................8.3



