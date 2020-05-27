Fansite master sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after scamming fans

An idol fansite master has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after scamming fans using fake merchandise listings.

A popular community post highlighted the incident, showing a Tweet that read:

"Does anyone remember @mellifluous_ws? (The same person as @LoveEffect1027_) Last year, around September to October, there were 10 individuals who were scammed by her. They gathered together to file a lawsuit and I just received news that the perpetrator was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. To the 10 people who brought the lawsuit to this point, you worked really hard. After thinking that this shouldn't happen again, I am uploading this post after much consideration. I'm still hearing about people who are claiming to sell items and disappear. Don't live like that. I uploaded the text I received but erased the name and number just in case."



The scammer is said to be a Kim Woo Seok fansite master and had listings for various merchandise such as photo books. After selling the products, the fansite master would never send the items, close her accounts, and just keep the money.





The texts shown illustrate that the perpetrator has been sentenced for their crimes.