Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Choi Ji Woo leaves handwritten letter for fans ahead of baby's birth

Actress Choi Ji Woo left a handwritten letter for fans ahead of her baby's birth.

On May 6, Choi Ji Woo posted the below letter on her official fan cafe. Her letter states as follows:

"Hello. It's been a while. Firstly, I wish everyone good luck to their families in these difficult times of the coronavirus. I'm finally 15 days away from my due date. I took a picture of myself in front of my house. I respect all the Korean mothers who are preparing to give birth at a late age, especially in the middle of the coronavirus. I hope the mothers who are preparing for childbirth will cheer up seeing me the 'icon of advanced maternal age.'"



Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity IT industry businessman in March of 2018 after a year of dating.

Congratulations to Choi Ji Woo, her husband, and their families!

asiamusicworld436 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

she is so sweet!~

Congratulations to Choi Ji Woo and his beautiful family!~

she is also a brilliant actress, my family and friends love her kdrama 'stairway to heaven'

she is awesome!

'Stairway to heaven' is one of the BEST kdrama of all times.



