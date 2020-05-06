Actress Choi Ji Woo leaves handwritten letter for fans ahead of baby's birth

Actress Choi Ji Woo left a handwritten letter for fans ahead of her baby's birth.



On May 6, Choi Ji Woo posted the below letter on her official fan cafe. Her letter states as follows:





"Hello. It's been a while. Firstly, I wish everyone good luck to their families in these difficult times of the coronavirus. I'm finally 15 days away from my due date. I took a picture of myself in front of my house. I respect all the Korean mothers who are preparing to give birth at a late age, especially in the middle of the coronavirus. I hope the mothers who are preparing for childbirth will cheer up seeing me the 'icon of advanced maternal age.'"





Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity IT industry businessman in March of 2018 after a year of dating.



Congratulations to Choi Ji Woo, her husband, and their families!