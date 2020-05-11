A Pink and VICTON's agency Play M introduces debuting girl group Weeekly

Play M is finally ready to unveil their debuting girl group!





On May 11 KST, the agency took to social media to announce the upcoming debut of Weeekly, a seven-member girl group with ages ranging 15 to 18 that were previously known as trainee unit 'Play M Girls.' Members include Lee Soo Jin, Monday, Jihan, Shin Jiyoon, Park Soeun, Zoa, and Lee Jaehee.

Play M also unveiled profile photos for each of the members, whom are dressed in adorable Weeekly logo embellished school girl uniforms.

Meanwhile, Weeekly's debut has been confirmed for June.

Check out the group's profile photos below!