14

3

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

iKON's Jinhwan and Donghyuk treat fans to dance performance of Tyga's 'Ayy Macarena'

AKP STAFF

iKON have a new video for fans!

On May 11 KST, the YG Entertainment boy group unveiled another video for their ongoing 'iKON-ON' series, where the members share various contents showcasing their individual talents.

In the latest video, members Jinhwan and Donghyuk, as well as a number of back-up dancers, put on a special hip-hop dance performance to American rapper Tyga's 2019 single "Ayy Macarena." In the video, the two are seen having fun dancing on the rooftop of a tall building, with a number of post-edit visual effects acting an additionally edgy element.

Meanwhile, this is the first 'iKON-ON' video in roughly a month, following Jinhwan's solo dance performance to Drake and BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive."

Check out the performance video above!

  1. iKON
  2. Kim Jin Hwan
  3. Donghyuk
1 1,326 Share 82% Upvoted

0

bitchslayer56 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Slaying..swaggy kings!

Share
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
23 hours ago   46   23,011
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
12 hours ago   13   9,368

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND