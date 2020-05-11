iKON's Jinhwan and Donghyuk treat fans to dance performance of Tyga's 'Ayy Macarena'

iKON have a new video for fans!

On May 11 KST, the YG Entertainment boy group unveiled another video for their ongoing 'iKON-ON' series, where the members share various contents showcasing their individual talents.

In the latest video, members Jinhwan and Donghyuk, as well as a number of back-up dancers, put on a special hip-hop dance performance to American rapper Tyga's 2019 single "Ayy Macarena." In the video, the two are seen having fun dancing on the rooftop of a tall building, with a number of post-edit visual effects acting an additionally edgy element.

Meanwhile, this is the first 'iKON-ON' video in roughly a month, following Jinhwan's solo dance performance to Drake and BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive."



