Posted 1 hour ago

2AM's Jo Kwon reveals how Kang Ho Dong gave Seulong a hard time

2AM's Jo Kwon revealed how Kang Ho Dong gave Seulong a hard time.

On the April 4th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Jo Kwon put Kang Ho Dong on the spot by saying the MC used to give his fellow 2AM groupmate Seulong a hard time during their time on the variety show 'Star King'. He expressed, "I think the flow of variety has changed. This isn't the Kang Ho Dong that hosted 'Star King' and 'Strong Heart'."

He continued, "I benefited from it, but my member Seulong had a hard time. He kept saying that his mood would go down. There was a time when 'Star King' would film for 12 hours. Seulong is really tall, so it was difficult for him to sit for so long." 

Jo Kwon then revealed how Kang Ho Dong make things more difficult, saying, "Whenever he tried to say something for the show, Kang Ho Dong would ignore him. Even when they made eye contact. When the time came to make a comment, Kang Ho Dong would block him. That's why Seulong had a hard time."

digess367 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

OH MORE STAR KING VICTIMS! as more and more 2nd gen idols get discharged and appear on variety again the more victims we find out about

