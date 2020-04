TVXQ's Changmin is gearing up for his first solo debut with his album 'Chocolate' and his tracklist reveal has fans intrigued.



The album has 6 songs total, including the title "Chocolate" and "Lie" featuring talented solo artist Kim Chung Ha. Changmin wrote lyrics for the first track "Chocolate" and the last track "No Tomorrow". 'Chocolate' is set for full release on April 6 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the tracklist below. Are you excited about his very first solo album?