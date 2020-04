J Balvin and Red Velvet will be going head to head in a dance battle for the movie 'Trolls World Tour'.

The snippet was posted to Fandango's official Twitter account and shows the girls as Troll characters battling Latin artist J Balvin to help keep K-pop in the Trolls universe! The exclusive look at the 'Trolls' sequel was released ahead of its April 10th at home debut.

It's K-Pop v. Reggaeton in this exclusive clip from #TrollsWorldTour!



The @Trolls sequel is available to pre-order on FandangoNOW for its April 10 at-home debut!

Which side are you on?