April reveals more sophisticated teaser images ahead of 'DA CAPO' comeback

April has revealed more sophisticated teaser images ahead of releasing their seventh mini-album titled 'DA CAPO'.

The girls are continuing to show that they can take on different concepts while sporting elegant white suits. Given the current girl crush trend, April seems to be moving towards taking on different styles but all members are definitely rocking the look. Individual teaser photos for Rachel, Naeun, and Chaekyung were released as well.

Check out all the images. Are you excited for April's comeback?