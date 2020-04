American artist Bebe Rexha will be hosting an Instagram Live stream with TXT later today on April 7 at 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST.

TXT and Bebe have always had a connection, especially because member Soobin has consistently expressed his respect and admiration for her, even calling himself her biggest fan! The announcement was made earlier today on Bebe's Twitter page.

Going live on instagram tomorrow with @TXT_bighit! Will finally get to meet SOOBIN and the other members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER 😊



April 7 (USA) / April 8 (Korea)



6pm PST / 9pm EST / 10am KST beberexha on instagram. pic.twitter.com/zg0JwpZGjO — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 7, 2020

Will you be watching the live stream?