Zico enlists Kang Daniel's help for one more #AnySongChallenge

Zico has invited his good friend and hoobae Kang Daniel for one more #AnySongChallenge!

In Zico's latest vlog update via his official YouTube channel, Kang Daniel visited Zico's waiting room while the two stars seemed to be preparing for a CF shoot together. Sitting Kang Daniel down, Zico revealed that the idol would not be getting away with providing some good content for his YouTube viewers!

Ultimately, Zico talked Kang Daniel into filming one more #AnySongChallenge video together. A little nervous, Kang Daniel needed a few tries before he memorized all of the challenge moves!

Watch Zico's full vlog with Kang Daniel above.