Netizens in awe over the quality of SM's idol group leaders

Netizens are in awe of SM's top-level artist class.

A viral community forum post titled "the insane class of SM's leaders" compiled all the leaders of SM's idol groups in order to highlight their visual quality. The list includes:

TVXQ's Yunho

Super Junior's Leeteuk

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

SHINee's Onew

Red Velvet's Irene

EXO's Suho

f(x)'s Victoria

NCT's Taeyong

Netizens have been chiming in with their opinions, saying:

"Wow, this is really a sea of flowers."

"All of them are really good at their jobs too. I will acknowledge that SM knows how to cast."

"Everyone's so good at being leaders."

"They're all so pretty and handsome..."

Which labels do you think also has top-notch leaders?