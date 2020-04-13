Netizens in awe over the quality of SM's idol group leaders

Netizens are in awe of SM's top-level artist class.
A viral community forum post titled "the insane class of SM's leaders" compiled all the leaders of SM's idol groups in order to highlight their visual quality. The list includes:
TVXQ's Yunho
Super Junior's Leeteuk
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
SHINee's Onew
Red Velvet's Irene
EXO's Suho
f(x)'s Victoria
NCT's Taeyong
Netizens have been chiming in with their opinions, saying:
"Wow, this is really a sea of flowers."
"All of them are really good at their jobs too. I will acknowledge that SM knows how to cast."
"Everyone's so good at being leaders."
"They're all so pretty and handsome..."
Which labels do you think also has top-notch leaders?
