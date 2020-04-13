Gary's son and Moon Hee Jun's daughter hang out together in an adorable update

Gary's son Haoh and Moon Hee Jun's daughter Jam Jam were recently spotted hanging out.

The two adorable children, Haoh and Jam Jam, were spotted adorably peeking out of a toy car in an update posted by Haoh's official Instagram account on April 12th. The caption reads: "Haoh and Jam, play nicely together." Both are current cast members of KBS's 'Superman is Back' and it seems like their joint appearance on the show has led to them meeting each other!

The two were spotted hanging out on the show's April 12th broadcast when Gary visited Moon Hee Jun's house. Do you want to see more of these two adorable friends on the show?



