MONSTA X is coming back soon!

On April 13 KST, the group unveiled a teaser image for their latest mini album 'Fantasia X' through their official social media channels. The image features a bursting yellow star in front of swirling clouds and a black backdrop. At the bottom of the teaser, the album's May 11 release date is revealed.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!