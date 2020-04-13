KARD members celebrate 1000 days since their official debut

KARD has turned 1,000 days old!

On April 13 KST, the DSP Media group took to their official Twitter account shortly after a celebratory VLIVE broadcast to thank their fans, affectionately called 'HIDDEN KARD,' for commemorating the special day with them.

"During the 1,000 days we've spent with HIDDEN KARD, we've been happy. Thank you for being with us. Let's always be together," the group tweeted. In the accompanying images, the members are cutely posing in front of large silver mylar balloons spelling out '1000.'

While they released a number of popular pre-debut songs like "Oh Na Na" and "Don't Recall," the group made their on July 19, 2017 with the single "Hola Hola."

Check out KARD's tweet below!