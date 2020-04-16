5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Solar goes bald in dramatic 'Spit it Out' teaser image

MAMAMOO's Solar has revealed a dramatic teaser image for 'Spit it Out'.

In the teaser image below, Solar is draped under a beige, sheer fabric, but what especially stands out is her completely bald head. It's a dramatic follow-up to the MAMAMOO member's looks in a black crop-top, neon green, and fierce orange

'Spit it Out' is the title of Solar's first solo album dropping on April 23 KST.

What do you think of her latest teaser image?

kpophw45468 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Queen Solar, hwaiting!

baechufan815 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

She’s taking ‘snatching wigs’ seriously huh? 😂

Share

