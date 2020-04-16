MAMAMOO's Solar goes bald in dramatic 'Spit it Out' teaser image

MAMAMOO's Solar has revealed a dramatic teaser image for 'Spit it Out'.



In the teaser image below, Solar is draped under a beige, sheer fabric, but what especially stands out is her completely bald head. It's a dramatic follow-up to the MAMAMOO member's looks in a black crop-top, neon green, and fierce orange.



'Spit it Out' is the title of Solar's first solo album dropping on April 23 KST.



What do you think of her latest teaser image?

