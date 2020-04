MAMAMOO's Solar is on her way to becoming an icon in the K-pop industry with her newest teaser photos for 'SPIT IT OUT'.

Solar looks fit for royalty in a black pantsuit covered with neon green strings. Her bold makeup look and fashion choices definitely imply that the popular idol is ready to break standards and introduce something new to her fans.

Check out all the images and stay tuned for Solar's comeback on April 23rd.