Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) embrace in 'Soulmate' teaser images + Nam Do Hyun's 'black' intro teaser video

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have revealed more teaser images for their debut with 'SOULMATEas well as Nam Do Hyun's 'black' intro teaser video.

After H&D's 'Soul' teaser images, the duo give each other a warm embrace in their 'Mate' concept photos. Nam Do Hyun's 'black' teaser video below also gives a darker bent on his previous introduction video.

As previously reported, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are teaming up as the duo H&D for their first mini album 'SOULMATE', which drops on April 21 KST.

What do you think of H&D's latest teasers?

