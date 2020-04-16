H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) embrace in 'Soulmate' teaser images + Nam Do Hyun's 'black' intro teaser video

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have revealed more teaser images for their debut with 'SOULMATE' as well as Nam Do Hyun's 'black' intro teaser video.



After H&D's 'Soul' teaser images, the duo give each other a warm embrace in their 'Mate' concept photos. Nam Do Hyun's 'black' teaser video below also gives a darker bent on his previous introduction video.



As previously reported, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are teaming up as the duo H&D for their first mini album 'SOULMATE', which drops on April 21 KST.



