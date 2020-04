MAMAMOO'S Solar is ready to slay as she brings out her fierce side in new teasers for her first solo release 'SPIT IT OUT'.

Solar takes on a unique look by wearing gloves with long red nails attached to them. Her first MV teaser shows the popular idol dancing charismatically as she is surrounded by a team of dancers in similar costumes.

Stay tuned for more news on Solar's impending comeback on April 23rd!