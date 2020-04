MAMAMOO's Solar is ready to show fans a completely different side of herself in her newest concept teaser for "SPIT IT OUT".

The popular idol is seen letting loose in fashionable mini-buns, a black crop top, and denim. Her sassy expressions and unrestrained movements definitely promise a comeback concept that many are excited to see Solar take on.

"SPIT IT OUT" will be released on April 23rd at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers regarding Solar's comeback!