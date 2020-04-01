20

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

ITZY win their sixth #1 trophy for 'Wannabe' on MBC's 'Show Champion'

On the April 1 broadcast of MBC every1's weekly music program 'Show Champion', rookie girl group ITZY took home ther sixth #1 trophy after making a comeback with "Wannabe"!

The 1st place nominees for this week included NCT 127, Kang Daniel, Kim Se Jung, MC the Max, and ITZY. In the end, ITZY were declared the winner for the second week in a row! 

After accepting their #1 trophy, ITZY shared, "Thank you to our JYP Entertainment family and all of our staff members. Thank you always to MIDZY for cheering us on without fail, where ever you are. I hope we can all meet again soon, healthy and well." 

You can check out ITZY's energetic performance of "Wannabe" on this week's 'Show Champion' below!

1 894

congratulation 👍

